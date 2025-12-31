Pope Leo XIV arrives to preside over the first Vespers and the 'Te Deum' in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Leo is urging Catholics to reflect on the year with God. During his final general audience of the year in St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff said 2025 has been marked by joy and sorrow.

Leo noted the millions who made the pilgrimage to the Vatican to take part in the Holy Year jubilee celebration, but also the passing of Pope Francis as well as “the scenarios of war that continue to convulse the planet.” He went on to say, “The church invites us to place everything before the Lord.” Leo made history in May when he became the first American to be elected as pope.