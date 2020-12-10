Pope’s Midnight Mass To Start Early To Respect COVID Curfew

Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, on the Immaculate Conception day, at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

(AP) – Pope Francis will celebrate Midnight Mass earlier than usual to comply with Italy’s anti-coronavirus curfew and will deliver his Christmas and New Year’s blessings in ways that aim to prevent crowds from forming.

The Vatican on Thursday released the pope’s COVID-19 Christmas liturgical schedule. It said the pope’s Dec. 24 Mass – which for years hasn’t been celebrated at midnight at all but at 9:30 p.m. to spare pontiffs from the late hour – will begin instead at 7:30 p.m. this year.

Italy has imposed a 10 p.m. nationwide curfew, as well as restaurant closures and other restrictions, to try to cut down on crowds forming following a surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths this fall.