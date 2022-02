A popular restaurant on South Padre Island has gone up in flames.

A fire erupted at Pier 19 a little after 1 a.m. and the flames tore through the restaurant on the southern end of the island before firefighters were able to control the fire. Crews from Port Isabel, Laguna Vista, and Los Fresnos rushed in to help battle the blaze.

No one was hurt in the fire but the restaurant has been declared a total loss.

Officials say it’s too early to know how it started.