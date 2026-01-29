Population growth is slowing the U.S., thanks in large part to a historic decline in immigration.

A new estimate from the Census Bureau out this week shows the U.S. population grew by about one-point-eight million between July 2024 and July 2025, a growth rate of half a percent.

At the same time, migration into the U.S. dropped from two-point-seven million to one-point-three million people. It’s the slowest growth rate since the COVID pandemic when it dropped to point-two percent in 2021. Also a factor is that American women are having fewer babies.