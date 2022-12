The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Judicial Threat Unit is trying to figure out who caused porn to appear on Harris County courtroom video screens. At about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, porn suddenly started playing on Zoom screens in several courtrooms at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center Courthouse in downtown Houston.

Court officials say this is the first incident of Zoom hacking since the county started Zoom video court proceedings in 2020 in response to the pandemic.