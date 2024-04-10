Church Damaged By Possible Tornado

An unconfirmed tornado is suspected to have caused heavy damage at the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church on 13th Street in Port Arthur. Schools are closed today in that community and Kirbyville, Buna, Warren and Colmesneil due to storm-generated power outages.

The National Weather Service says a flash flood emergency was issued in Kirbyville after the Pin Oak Creek rose 10 feet in six hours overnight. Highway 96 is closed in Kirbyville as are most roadways.

Emergency crews have performed from ten to fifteen water-related rescues from homes and vehicles. Roads are flooded in Newton, Tyler and Jasper counties. Jasper officials have issued a disaster declaration.