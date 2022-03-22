Port Isabel Couple Charged In Apparent Death Of Newborn

A Port Isabel couple is jailed in the apparent death last week of their newborn baby whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Zachary DelaRosa and Susanne Pierce were arrested at their home in Long Island Village March 18th, just days after their baby was born. DelaRosa is being held on a charge of injury to a child while Pierce is charged with abuse of a corpse.

Their arrests followed an investigation by the Cameron County Constable Precinct One office after someone reported being concerned about the wellbeing of the baby.

Several agencies are involved in the search for the infant including the Precinct One constable’s office, Texas Rangers, and Child Protective Services.