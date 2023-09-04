Port Isabel Declares Shrimping Industry Disaster

The Port Isabel City Commission has declared a state of disaster for the local shrimping industry. The declaration cites an over-abundance of shrimp farmed in foreign countries flooding the U.S. market, as well as high fuel costs and a shortage of workers.

Officials say all of that is making it tough for Rio Grande Valley shrimpers to compete. Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema says he hopes the disaster declaration will raise awareness about those issues and also lead to local shrimpers getting some financial relief