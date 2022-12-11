Port Isabel Showcases Historic Lighthouse Renovation Project

For the first time in 117 years, a beacon shone again from the Port Isabel Lighthouse this past weekend. A ceremonial re-lighting of the historic lighthouse took place Friday evening, drawing hundreds of people from across the Valley to witness the event.

The Texas Historical Commission, which is the caretaker of the 170-year-old lighthouse, had purchased and installed a reproduction of the original glass lens, along with a 1,000-watt lamp – all for the purpose of giving visitors a semblance of the beacon that guided ships in the Gulf of Mexico in the mid to late 1800’s.

The project was dedicated during the Friday ceremony and was followed by an open house at the Port Isabel Lighthouse State Historic Site Saturday.