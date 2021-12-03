Port Mansfield Preparing For Potential Container Ship Activity

Could the coastal Rio Grande Valley help ease the massive container ship bottleneck at ports on the West Coast? Officials with the Willacy County Navigation District say they’re getting prepared for that possible scenario in Port Mansfield.

The Raymondville Chronicle News reports a $2 million contract has been awarded to construct a giant concrete slab for offloading, onloading, and storing metal shipping containers near the Port Mansfield Marina.

Port Director Ron Mills says thanks to a recent dredging project, the channel could accommodate 500-foot cargo ships. Plans call for the concrete to be poured at the marina soon and for the project to be done in April.