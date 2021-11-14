Port Of Harlingen Sees 29% Increase In Cargo Volume

The Port of Harlingen is reporting an almost 30 percent increase in total tonnage for the last fiscal year.

The past year’s growth continues a trend since 2017 of increasing cargo volume moving through the port on the Arroyo Colorado. Fuel and other refined petroleum products arriving by barge make up the bulk of the tonnage handled by the Port of Harlingen. It’s also seen an increase in agricultural fertilizer.

The Harlingen port is also a major transit hub for agricultural crops, including grains cotton, and raw sugar.