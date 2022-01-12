Portion Of Anzalduas Park Reopens For Public Use

The public is being allowed back into Anzalduas Park – at least most of it. the larger area not being used as an emergency shelter for migrants.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villareal has announced Anzalduas Park is again open to the public – the larger area not being used as an emergency shelter for migrants. About 35 acres of the park remains a restricted area, where Catholic Charities and the city of McAllen continue to house migrants who test positive for the coronavirus.

The tent shelter was set up in early August as especially large groups of asylum-seekers were crossing the border and overwhelming Border Patrol and social service facilities.

The shelter is able to accommodate about 1,500 individuals. According to the McAllen Monitor, it’s been holding less than 100 migrants a day for the last week.