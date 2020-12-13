Portland Police Ask For Clear Streets At Barricaded House

Masked protesters by an occupied home speak with a neighborhood resident opposed to their encampment and demonstration in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Makeshift barricades erected by protesters are still up in Oregon's largest city a day after Portland police arrested about a dozen people in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a family from a home. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Masked protesters by an occupied home speak with a neighborhood resident opposed to their encampment and demonstration in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Makeshift barricades erected by protesters are still up in Oregon's largest city a day after Portland police arrested about a dozen people in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a family from a home. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

(AP) — Portland’s police chief has implored protesters to clear streets around a barricaded Oregon home that was owned by a Black and Indigenous family before it was allegedly taken through predatory lending practices. Before dawn Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies swooped into the disputed home and arrested several people, mostly for trespassing. Activists, many of whom had participated in Black Lives Matter protests in Portland for months, arrived and confronted law enforcement officers, who retreated. The activists then used fencing, lumber and other material to barricade the house, located in an area of homes, coffee shops and restaurants in what was historically a Black neighborhood but has become gentrified.