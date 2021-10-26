Ports Of LA, Long Beach To Fine Firms Over Container Backlog

In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, photo trucks line up next to containers at the Port of Los Angeles in san Pedro, Calif. The Vincent Thomas Bridge suspension bridge, crossing the Los Angeles Harbor links San Pedro with Terminal Island. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 issued an order that aims to ease bottlenecks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that have spilled over into neighborhoods where cargo trucks are clogging residential streets. Last week the White House allowed the ports complex to become a 24-hour operation in an effort to break the logjam and reduce shipping delays. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
(AP) — In an effort to ease congestion at the nation’s busiest port complex, officials say they will start fining shipping companies whose cargo containers linger for too long at marine terminals. The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say arriving containers scheduled to be moved by trucks will be allowed to stay for nine days before fines start accruing. Containers set to move by rail can stay at the ports for three days. After that, ocean carriers will be charged $100 per container, increasing in $100 increments per container per day. The new rules will go into effect Nov. 1.