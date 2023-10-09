TEXAS

Possible Criminal Charges Against Texas Lawmakers

jsalinasBy
FILE - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is filing criminal complaints against members of the State House who brought a failed impeachment attempt. He’s upset that his personal information was revealed in the public paperwork. That has allegedly led to multiple threats of violence. It would be up to local prosecutors to decide whether to investigate any potential criminal offenses.

The Texas state legislature previously passed a law to prevent the publication of things like phone numbers and home addresses. It was sold as a way to prevent activists from targeted elected officials.

