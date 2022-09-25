Possible Drunk Driver Kills Rio Hondo Man

DPS investigators are waiting for the results of a blood-alcohol test to determine if a woman was drunk at the time of a 2-vehicle collision that killed a Rio Hondo man just east of Rio Hondo.

The woman, driving a Mitsubishi Mirage, was heading south on FM 2925 late Friday when investigators say she ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Highway 106 and plowed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was heading east.

The pickup driver, 25-year-old Daniel Manuel Olivarez, died of his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the Mitsubishi was also hospitalized with a charge of intoxication manslaughter pending.