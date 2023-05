An Army sergeant convicted of murder in the shooting death of a Black Lives Matter protester in Texas is learning his fate.

Daniel Perry faces up to life in prison. The sentencing phase of his trial starts today, even as Governor Greg Abbott presses for the chance to pardon the soldier.

Perry was a rideshare driver who, back in 2020, unknowingly drove into a march that was moving through downtown Austin. He shot 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was legally carrying an assault rifle.