Possible Mass Graves Near Mariupol Shown In Satellite Images

FILE - This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Thursday, April 21, 2022 shows an overview of the cemetery in Manhush, some 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022. The graves are aligned in four sections of linear rows (measuring approximately 85 meters per section) and contain more than 200 graves. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

(AP) — New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol in southern Ukraine. Local officials are accusing Russia of burying up to 9,000 civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city. The images emerged hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill. Putin on Thursday ordered his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off so that “not even a fly comes through.” The mayor of Mariupol accused the Russians of “hiding their military crimes” by taking the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush.