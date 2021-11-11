Possible Prison Time Awaits Penitas City Manager In Bribery And Fraud Cases

The city manager of Penitas will learn early next year how long he may have to spend in prison after pleading guilty to bribery and bankruptcy fraud charges.

Omar Romero admitted in McAllen federal court Wednesday to bribing a member of the Agua SUD in the sale of a water tank to the utility district through his own construction company. I

In a separate case, Romero admitted to fraudulently obtaining $50,000 from Hidalgo County Emergency Medical Services as the company was going through bankruptcy. At the time, Romero was working as a consultant for Hidalgo EMS.

The 38-year-old Romero faces up to five years in federal prison when he’s sentenced January 20th.

A statement from the city says Romero has been removed as city manager but remains a city employee.