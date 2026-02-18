Texas is putting small modular nuclear reactors to the test as a possible solution to the state’s growing energy demand. Governor Greg Abbott announced the creation of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group in 2023.

The Bureau of Business Research at U-T Austin estimated that the average demand on the Texas power grid could nearly triple by 2050. State officials and businesses are optimistic that small nuclear reactors could bring investment and jobs to the state while providing more power to the Texas grid.