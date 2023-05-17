Man With Rifle Detained Outside Mission Veterans Memorial High School

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after being found with a loaded rifle in his vehicle at Veterans Memorial High School in Mission.

Mission police say they had gotten a call at around 10:30 about someone with a rifle and wearing a mask driving to the high school. The school was placed on lockdown.

Police detained the person as he got out of the vehicle and officers seized a loaded M4 assault rifle. No mask was found and the man had left the rifle in the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicates he had gone to the school to pick up his brother, but police continue to question him to find out why he had the rifle.

The lockdown was lifted after about an hour.