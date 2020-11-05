NATIONAL

Post-Election Vote Tallying Raises Fresh Security Concerns

Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States at West Chester University, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in West Chester., Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(AP) — Election Day came and went without any overt signs of foreign interference affecting the vote, but that doesn’t mean the risk has faded. A prolonged vote-tallying period in swing states raises the prospect of multiple security concerns, including foreign or domestic disinformation campaigns that could sow doubt in the process as well as digital attacks aimed at election infrastructure itself. Intentionally false information and propaganda have been constant during the 2020 presidential contest, and there’s no reason to expect disinformation to stop now. The vote-tallying process itself is a target for interference.

 

