A North Texas postal worker is dead after passing out while delivering mail in the excessive heat.

The family of 66-year-old Eugene Gates Jr. says he died in the Lakewood area on Tuesday, when the heat index reached almost 115-degrees.

Gates was a Lancaster resident who worked for the United States Postal Service for nearly 40-years. After he collapsed in a front yard, the homeowner came out and performed CPR. Around 4 p.m., his family got the word that he’d died at the hospital.