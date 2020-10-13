TEXAS

Potential Battleground Texas Sees Start Of In-Person Voting

(AP) – Texas has seen record voter registration this year with competitive congressional and state legislative races on the line. The nation’s second most populous state has even hit the presidential radar as a potential battleground. But what it doesn’t have is expanded options to vote by mail.

Texas is one of just a handful of states that declined to expand absentee voting this year because of the the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 16,500 Texans. Yet voters on both sides say their desire to cast a ballot outweighs their concerns over safety at the polling place.

