Potential Emergencies Prompt McAllen, Reynosa To Renew Sister City Agreement

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

To strengthen their partnership when it comes to emergencies was the reason McAllen and Reynosa renewed their Sister City relationship Monday. At a ceremony in McAllen, the mayors of the two border cities signed a new International Initiative in which they recommitted to providing each other assistance in an emergency situation.

The initiative also has McAllen firefighters providing firefighting training to their counterparts in Reynosa. The training also includes support from the emergency response specialists with Texas A&M Emergency Extension Services.

The cross-border emergency response initiative is the latest facet of the more than 30-year-old Sister City Agreement between McAllen and Reynosa that also includes shared economic support and cultural exchanges.