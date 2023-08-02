Powell Appears To Be Co-Conspirator In Trump Indictment

One of the six unnamed co-conspirators in the indictment of former President Donald Trump over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election appears to be a Texas attorney.

The Texas Tribune reports co-conspirator three looks to be Sidney Powell, a Dallas attorney that made claims of election fraud after Trump lost the race to Joe Biden. The outlet says a lawsuit filed by Powell alleging “massive fraud” in Georgia was mentioned in the lawsuit along with its dismissal less than two weeks later.

The indictment, which is 45 pages long, alleged that Trump “was determined to remain in power” despite having lost the election and being aware that he’d lost.