Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, as he presents the Monetary Policy Report to the committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, as he presents the Monetary Policy Report to the committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The chairman of the Federal Reserve is breaking with the White House on the cause of soaring inflation. During a Senate hearing, Jerome Powell said “inflation was high before” the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The White House has put the blame of inflation, for the most part, squarely on Russia, claiming it’s “Putin’s price hike.” Powell put a big portion of the blame on “ongoing supply chain disruptions.”