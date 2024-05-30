Power Outages Continue Following Stormy Week

About 180-thousand people are still without power in Texas today in a week that saw severe storms affect customers from Dallas to Houston. Oncor crews are in the field trying to bring thousands of North Texans back on the grid.

As of Thursday, about 240-thousand Oncor customers in Dallas County and other parts of North Texas were without power. Oncor says there are as many as five-thousand linemen from eight other states helping out.

The governor says other needs are being addressed following the storms. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are available to qualifying residents in many storm-damaged Texas counties. SNAP recipients can use their Lone Star Cards to obtain hot food, groceries and ready-to-eat meals.

The USDA’s approval includes more than three dozen counties including Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston and Montgomery counties. Hail, strong winds and flash flooding are possible in the state again today.