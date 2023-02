Travelers check American Airlines flight information screens for their flight status at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. More than 100 flights are canceled as portions of the greater Chicago area could see freezing rain and ice, while others see heavy rain. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Many people are spending today in the dark or stuck at airports thanks to a major winter storm. Michigan is the epicenter for power failures. Power-outage-dot-u-s says more than 820-thousand people are in the dark. Ice and freezing rain are behind the widespread outages.

Meantime, more than one-thousand flights have been canceled so far today. The Minneapolis/St. Paul airport leads that misery index. It’s followed by Portland and Boston.