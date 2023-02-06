TRENDINGWORLD

Powerful Quake Rocks Turkey And Syria, Kills More Than 3,400

jsalinasBy 3 views
0
Civil defense workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

(AP) — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more. It toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors.

Authorities feared the death toll would rise further as rescuers on both sides of the border searched Monday through tangles of metal and concrete for survivors. It’s a region beset by more than a decade of Syria’s civil war and a refugee crisis.

Residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside in the rain and snow to escape falling debris, while those who were trapped cried for help. Major aftershocks continued to rattle the region.

China Accuses US Of Indiscriminate Use Of Force Over Balloon

Previous article

Dell To Cut 6,600 Jobs As Computer Demand Drops

Next article

You may also like

More in TRENDING