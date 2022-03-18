Prayer Service To Mark COVID-19 Memorial Day In Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County is preparing to mark its first COVID-19 Memorial Day this Monday. The day will be marked by an inter-denominational prayer service hosted by the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court.

The commissioners issued a proclamation earlier this month declaring every March 21st as a day to remember the now-nearly 39-hundred residents whose lives were lost to COVID-19.

Residents are also urged to reflect on the community’s response to the pandemic, particularly on the part of doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff who quickly became overwhelmed as the disease tore through the Valley. March 21st 2020 is the day the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Hidalgo County.