Precautionary Evacuation Underway Near TV Tower South Of La Feria

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

What officials are saying is a “small possibility” of the “potential collapse” of a local TV tower is prompting a voluntary evacuation of residents south of La Feria.

Officials with Nexstar Media Group began notifying the residents after a structural issue arose Wednesday afternoon. The officials didn’t elaborate but are encouraging residents in the immediate vicinity of the tower to leave. In addition, Sanchez Elementary School has canceled classes.

A tower repair crew is expected to be at the site Friday. Nexstar has made accommodations at a local motel for residents who don’t have a place to go. Nexstar owns CBS 4 and NBC 23.