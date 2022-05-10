Preliminary Autopsy Shows No Foul Play In Cameron County Jail Death

A preliminary autopsy found no indications of foul play in the death of a female inmate found unresponsive in the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. That from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza who says his office is continuing to assist Texas Rangers in their investigation into the death of Lidia Grover last Wednesday.

Grover, who authorities say was in her 50’s, was found unresponsive in the jail and she was pronounced dead at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville. It’s expected to take another 6 to 8 weeks to prepare the final autopsy report that’ll show results of toxicology tests.