Preliminary McAllen Budget Projects Lower Property Tax Rate

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It’s still early in the budget-setting process but McAllen’s city manager is indicating a property tax decrease may be in store for McAllen homeowners.

The McAllen Monitor reports that in initial budget workshops last week, City Manager Roy Rodriguez unveiled a proposed $655 million budget based on higher property valuations and historically high sales tax revenues, along with unused federal COVID relief monies.

As a result, Rodriguez is recommending about a 2-1/4 cent decrease in the property tax rate, which would lower the bill for the owner of a $100 thousand home by $22.61 in the coming year.

The revenue growth will also fund salary increases for police and firefighters, as well as other city employees. The city commission will vote on a final budget plan in late September.