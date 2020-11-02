Prepping The UTRGV School Of Podiatry

UT-Rio Grande Valley is moving forward with its new podiatry program, planning to welcome its inaugural class in the fall of next year. UTRGV got the approval of the UT Board of Regents earlier this year to establish a School of Podiatry and a doctor of podiatric medicine degree program. It will be only the 10th podiatry school in the country, and the first in Texas.

The interim dean of the school, Dr. Lawrence Harkless, says the Rio Grande Valley is an ideal location for the school because of the high rate of diabetes. Harkless says the School of Podiatry would be a natural expansion of the research being done at the South Texas Diabetes and Obesity Institute that’s part of the UTRGV School of Medicine.