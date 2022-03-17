Pres. Biden To Speak With China’s President Friday

President Biden will speak with China’s President Friday. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the call will focus on many things including the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Their conversation will come just days after a State Department spokesperson issued a warning to China if it helps Russia in the war. Ned Price said consequences will come if that happens.

Even though he didn’t get into details, he mentioned the types of support for Russia that would get the attention of the U.S. That includes economic and military aid.