Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, wears a face mask to protect against COVID-19 after speaking at a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Gettysburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, wears a face mask to protect against COVID-19 after speaking at a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Gettysburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus. President Trump broke the news on Twitter, wishing his personal lawyer a speedy recovery. He also vowed to continue to “carry on” the fight against the results of the election.

The 76-year-old Giuliani has been crisscrossing the country to take on claims of election fraud. Trump noted Giuliani has been working tirelessly to expose what he called “the most corrupt election” in U.S. history.