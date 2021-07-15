Presence Of Delta Variant Makes It Even More Crucial To Get Coronavirus Vaccine, Say Local Health Officials

If you are still wondering if you should get a coronavirus vaccine, local health officials have two words for you – Delta variant. It’s been confirmed that the much more infectious strain of the coronavirus has begun spreading in the Valley, and Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo tells 710 KURV:

Dr. Castillo says since most older people in the Valley are vaccinated, the Delta strain is hitting the younger population – and getting them very sick. Hospitals in the Valley have been seeing an increase in serious COVID cases over the last couple of weeks, and more than 90 percent of the patients aren’t vaccinated. Castillo’s counterpart in Hidalgo County, Dr. Ivan Melendez, says with the drop off in vaccinations, the Valley risks squandering its previous successes against the coronavirus.

Across the state, the fast-spreading Delta variant now makes up more than 50 percent of all coronavirus cases.