President Biden Issues Statement After Apparent Hate Crime

Attorney General Merrick Garland is opening a federal hate crimes investigation into the death of a child. The six-year-old Chicago boy was stabbed over two dozen times on Saturday. His mother was also injured in the attack that authorities say was carried out by the family’s landlord. He’s now charged with first degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of a hate crime.

Evidence gathered suggests the family was targeted due to their Islamic faith and the Israel-Hamas war.

In a statement issued late Sunday night, President Biden said both he and First Lady Jill Biden were sickened to learn of the brutal murder. He added “There is no place in America for hate against anyone.”