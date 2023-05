President Biden says there’s no reason a debt ceiling deal can’t passed by June 5th. A bill needs to be passed by that day to raise the debt ceiling or lawmakers risk defaulting on the nation’s debt.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said the deal agreed to by his administration and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a bi-partisan deal. The President said if more money was needed to fund the military, he’s sure Congress would come together to make that happen if necessary.