President Joe Biden gives the pen he used to sign the "PACT Act of 2022" to Brielle Robinson, daughter of Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, who died of cancer two years ago, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden is signing into law the PACT Act for veterans who suffered toxic exposure to burn pits. He called the law “the least we can do” for veterans.

It’ll expand access to health care and disability benefits for service members, and provides a two-thousand-dollar monthly stipend for families of those who died from toxic exposure.

Biden said action was “long overdue,” but praised Democrats and Republicans for working together to get it done.