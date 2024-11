In this image taken from video, police stand guard forming a line near the Ajax stadium, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo InterVision)

President Biden is speaking out against the attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. He wrote in a statement shared on X “The Antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam are despicable and echo dark moments in history when Jews were persecuted.”

Biden said he’s in talks with Israeli and Dutch officials about the incident and praised authorities in Amsterdam for holding the perpetrators accountable.