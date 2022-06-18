President Biden Takes A Tumble Off Bike Near DE Home

President Joe Biden is helped by Secret Service agents after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden says he’s okay after taking a tumble during a morning bike ride near his vacation home in Delaware. Secret Service agents quickly surrounded the 79-year-old commander-in-chief as he stood up.

The President could be heard telling reporters that he’s “good” following the fall. Biden said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of pedals as he tried to stop and chat with passers-by who wanted to meet his dog Commander.

A White House spokesperson said the President is fine and needed no medical attention.