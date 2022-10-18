President Biden: This Election Is Immensely Important

President Biden says the upcoming midterm election is immensely important for women’s rights.

Speaking in Washington, DC, Biden said the overturning of Roe v. Wade has resulted in over 25-million women being banned from getting an abortion in the state where they live. The President noted Republicans like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would push for a nationwide ban of abortion.

Biden added if that legislation came to his desk, he would veto it. He said the number one way to protect womens rights is to pass the right for an abortion through Congress.