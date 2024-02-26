President Biden To Travel To Brownsville Thursday

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

President Biden is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. Biden will travel to Brownsville Thursday, in part to push the need for bipartisan legislation aimed at controlling illegal immigration and ensuring border security.

Biden could also talk about executive actions he’s considering to reduce the flow of migrants across the southern border. One action being mentioned is invoking Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act which gives a president broad leeway to block entry of immigrants if it would be detrimental to the national interest.

While in Brownsville, Biden is to meet with Border Patrol agents and other border enforcers along with local Lower Valley leaders. The visit would be Biden’s second to the border as president after traveling to El Paso in January of last year.