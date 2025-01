FILE - President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters after a meeting with Republican leadership at the Capitol, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. At left is Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and at right is Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

President-elect Trump will use a Bible from his mother as well as the Lincoln Bible for his swearing-in today. His late mother gave him the Bible in 1955 for his primary school graduation, signed by church officials and inscribed with Trump’s name.

The Lincoln Bible was first used at President Lincoln’s swearing-in in 1861 and has been used three times since during former President Obama’s two inaugurations and Trump’s first one.