File: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion with first responders and local officials at Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, Texas, during a tour to observe flood damage, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

File: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion with first responders and local officials at Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, Texas, during a tour to observe flood damage, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s war chest is overflowing, according to the latest campaign finance report, even though he has not announced a run for re-election. That’s led to questions about whether he could have his eye on a higher office, like the White House.

UTSA Professor Jon Taylor says there is a long line of Texas governors, running for president. He says, if Abbott does try, he thinks the outcome will be closer to Rick Perry than George W. Bush.