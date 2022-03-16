NATIONALTRENDING

President Joe Biden Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin A ‘war criminal’ For Invasion Of Ukraine

File photo: President Joe Biden . (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount and the president there is begging the U.S. Congress for more help. “He’s a war criminal,” the president said of Putin as he left an unrelated event. It’s the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a U.S. official since the invasion of Ukraine.

While other world leaders have used the words, the White House had been hesitant to declare Putin’s actions those of a war criminal, saying it was a legal term that required research. But in a speech Wednesday, Biden said Russian troops had bombed hospitals and held doctors hostage.

