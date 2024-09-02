NATIONAL

President Speaks About Hostage Situation In Gaza

jsalinasBy
File photo: President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu isn’t doing enough to a secure hostage deal with Hamas. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said he remains hopeful that a deal will get done.

The President said he spoke to the parents of an Israeli-American hostage that was found dead over the weekend. He also said he’s not giving up on reaching a deal for the release of others still being held captive by Hamas. American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin was one of six found in the tunnels under Gaza.

