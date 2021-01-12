President Trump Calls Border Wall A “Success Story”

A great achievement – is how President Trump is characterizing the border wall. The president traveled to the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday to extol his administration’s immigration reforms, which he said have restored the rule of law on the border.

Speaking at a spot north of the Pharr International Bridge with the border wall in the background, Trump told an audience of border enforcers…:

In his prepared remarks, Trump said he kept his promise to halt what he called the “immigration chaos” at the border by ending the policy of catch-and-release, and stopping asylum fraud. He did not address his promise that Mexico would pay for the wall. The president spoke for about 20 minutes and took no questions from local reporters.